- Advertisement -

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated the COVID-19 community levels for Rhode Island’s counties. Case and hospitalization metrics for all Rhode Island counties are now designated as “low.” All five Rhode Island counties previously had the “medium” designation.

Each week the CDC identifies the COVID-19 community level in every county in the country as “low,” “medium,” or “high” using case rates and data on hospital admissions and percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients. (There can be a lag in updating the map by county on CDC’s website.) The CDC has recommendations by community level available online. Regardless of the designation of someone’s county, everyone should get tested if they have symptoms of COVID-19 and stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines. (This means getting the recommended booster dose when you are eligible.)