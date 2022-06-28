- Advertisement -

Meet your new best friend, Shadow – this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Shadow is a 5-month-old male Mixed Breed.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Shadow;

Mr. Shadow is a handsome, black and white puppy looking to spruce someones life up. He loves to go for long walks out in the beautiful weather, playtime in the yard and cuddles on the couch with his favorite humans. He loves other dogs and would be happy to live with one on his next adventure. He also has experience with sturdy, savvy children.

For more information about Shadow, call Potter League for Animals at 401-846-8276.You can read more about Potter League’s adoption process and fees here.

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.