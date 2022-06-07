Meet your new best friend, Everly – this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Everly is a 1-year-old male Mixed Breed.

Everly is considered a medium-sized dog, weighing in at between 20 and 59 pounds.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Everly;

“Little Everly, a very beautiful-year-old girl. She is super sweet and greets everyone with excitement. She loves to hang outside with her people friends, playing and relaxing! Everly likes other dogs and wouldn’t mind going home with one. She has no experience with cats but does enjoy the sturdy, savvy children around. If you think that sweet Everly is the perfect pup for you please visit potterleague.org, fill out an adopters profile and then stop by to meet her today!”

For more information about Everly, click here or call Potter League for Animals at 401-846-8276. You can read more about Potter League’s adoption process and fees here.

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.