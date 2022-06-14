Meet your new best friend, Bella Bubbles– this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Bella Bubbles is a 1-year-old female Mixed Breed.

Bella Bubbles is considered a medium-sized dog, weighing in at between 20 and 59 pounds.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Bella Bubbles;

Bella girl is a beautiful tan and white mixed breed girl looking to be the perfect family dog for someone! She enjoys all the good stuff like long walks, cuddling in the grass and pleasing her people. Bella can be a little shy at first and hopes when she meets her new people that they can go slow at first. She warms up quickly with treats and a soft voice. She does also enjoy the company of sturdy, savvy children. If you think that Bella Bubbles is the perfect pup for you please visit potterleague.org, fill out an adopters profile and then stop by to meet her today!

For more information about Everly, click here or call Potter League for Animals at 401-846-8276. You can read more about Potter League’s adoption process and fees here.

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.