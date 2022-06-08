Child & Family’s 8th Annual Townsend Luncheon celebrates Ellen Townsend and her founding of Child & Family, originally an orphanage called the Home for Friendless Children, in 1866. This year’s luncheon will highlight the important work of providing the continuum of care for the children, families, and elders Child & Family serves throughout Rhode Island. The event will be an elegant sit-down lunch, at the spectacular OceanCliff Hotel in Newport, RI, with speakers to include Child & Family leadership, Community Partners, and clients.



Child & Family is grateful to our 2022 Community Partners including the Aramli Foundation, BedJet, BayCoast Bank, NewportFed Charitable Foundation, the HarborOne Foundation, Bowen’s Wharf Company, Citizens Bank, Affiliated Insurance Managers, BankNewport, Berkshire Bank, Blue Cross Blue Shield of RI, Gil’s Appliances, Corrigan Financial, Secure Networks, People’s Credit Union, our host venue and caterer OceanCliff Hotel, our event photographer Allan Millora Photography, our dedicated Child & Family’s Development & Communications Committee members and all the generous supporters who give to Child & Family all year round.

To learn more, purchase Tickets or Tables, or to make a donation, please visit www.childandfamilyri.com/get-involved/special-events/townsend-luncheon/. Child & Family is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, number 23-7058381. For more information, please contact Jennifer Whelihan at (401) 848-4141 or jwhelihan@childandfamilyri.org.