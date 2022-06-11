The Infosys Hall of Fame Open welcomes back 11th Hour Racing as the tournament’s Official Sustainability Sponsor for the second consecutive year. A leading organization in harnessing the power of sport to promote collaborative and systemic change to benefit ocean health, 11th Hour Racing will work in concert with the Infosys Hall of Fame Open to implement various strategies toward enhancing the event’s sustainability efforts.

The sustainability initiatives implemented through this sponsorship will help educate and encourage fans to make personal behavior changes for the ocean by showcasing composting and single-use plastic alternatives. 11th Hour Racing will also support the tournament in implementing a comprehensive waste management plan for all event operations.

In 2021, with 11th Hour Racing’s support, the Infosys Hall of Fame Open achieved its goal of 70% waste diversion from the landfill and eliminated the use of plastic straws, bags, and water bottles. By providing canned water and a water refilling station, the tournament prevented the use of over 17,000 plastic water bottles.

“The International Tennis Hall of Fame is pleased to welcome back 11th Hour Racing and their expertise in sustainable innovations as a sponsor in 2022,” said Brewer Rowe, Tournament Director of the Infosys Hall of Fame Open. “While we’re pleased with the changes implemented at the Infosys Hall of Fame Open thus far, we’re excited and prepared to take our initiatives a step further this year toward increasing our positive environmental impact.”

This year, the tournament seeks to achieve at least 75% waste diversion by bolstering initiatives launched in 2021, including recycling single-use beverage containers and composting food packaging and food scraps.

Key amongst these initiatives is the return of Sustainability Day on Wednesday, July 13, during which the tournament will spread awareness of its sustainability efforts and educate fans through messaging on-site and on social media.

Methods to achieve the Infosys Hall of Fame Open’s sustainability goals in 2022 include:

Adopt a sustainability charter that all caterers and on-site vendors will abide by.

Continue eliminating single-use plastic bottles, straws, and bags.

Continue to track key sustainability indicators, including landfill diversion rate.

Encourage the use of refillable water bottles with two on-site water refilling stations.

Enlist a volunteer Green Team to direct attendees on proper waste disposal on-site during the tournament.

Package all beverages in recyclable aluminum cans.

Use certified green cleaning products and recycled paper for printed materials.

Use compostable or recyclable service ware for concessions.

Since 2010, 11th Hour Racing has been using the power of sport to inspire solutions for improving ocean health. The organization does so through sponsorships that encourage environmental leadership and best practices of ocean stewardship, grant funding of innovative efforts that systematically improve ocean health and preserve its vital resources, and an ambassador program with marine industry professionals who proactively promote marine stewardship.

The Infosys Hall of Fame Open, the only ATP Tour tournament played on grass courts outside of Europe, will take place July 10-17 at the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Tickets can be purchased at infosyshalloffameopen.com/tickets or by calling the tournament box office at (401) 849-6053.