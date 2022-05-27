Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival is this weekend, May 27-29 at MASS MoCA in North Adams, MA. For the first time, Solid Sound Festival sets from Wilco and Jeff Tweedy will be available to livestream via Flymachine, and sponsored by Bose. Additionally, the band will perform Cruel Country live for the first time at the festival.

May 27 & 28 Showtimes: Doors 8:45 PM • Show 9:15 PM (EDT)

May 27th show available for replay until May 29th at 11:15 PM

May 28th show available for replay until May 30th at 11:15 PM

May 29 Showtime: Doors 4:30 PM • Show 5:00 PM (EDT)

Available for replay until May 31, 2022 at 6:30 PM

Single-day ($20.00) and three-day ($50.00) livestream passes will be available, as well as a limited edition livestream poster and Wilco’s viewfinder. Purchase passes to the Flymachine livestream here: fly.live/solidsound-pr.

On Flymachine, you can watch together in real-time from anywhere. Join the virtual crowd in public spaces, private rooms with friends, or your own front-row seat. The choice is yours!

ABOUT FLYMACHINE

Flymachine is pioneering the digital future of live events. A virtual venue for live entertainment, Flymachine creates a new, customizable experience in a digital world offering the thrill fans enjoy at live events. For the first time, fans have the agency to choose how they experience live entertainment socially – from the comfort of home, with friends and fellow fans from around the world.

Conceived by industry veterans and digital gamechangers, Flymachine’s leadership includes Andrew Dreskin, the tech visionary who co-founded Ticketfly and TicketWeb, the first company to sell event tickets online, and dubbed “the father of online ticketing” by WIRED; Co-founder and Chief Experience Officer Rick Farman, a culture sculptor at Superfly who co-founded Bonnaroo and Outside Lands; and Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Matthew Davis, the Grammy-nominated music technology trailblazer from [namethemachine] and ATC Management, a company that has been an innovator in the artist management space for over two decades.

For more information, follow Flymachine on Instagram, watch our launch video, or visit www.flymachine.com.