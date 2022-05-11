According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 55 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Patchy fog between 11pm and 2am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind 9 to 13 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. North wind 8 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: A chance of showers, mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: A slight chance of showers between midnight and 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: A chance of showers after 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 11 to 16 mph.

