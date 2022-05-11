Sign up for What’sUpNewp’s free daily newsletter and we’ll keep you in the know of all that’s happening, new, and to do out there.
According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 55 degrees.
7 Day Forecast
The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Patchy fog between 11pm and 2am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind 9 to 13 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. North wind 8 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: A chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday: A chance of showers, mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night: A slight chance of showers between midnight and 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: A chance of showers after 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday: A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 11 to 16 mph.