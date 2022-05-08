According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 52 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Northeast wind around 16 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 67. North wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. South wind 6 to 11 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind around 11 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph.