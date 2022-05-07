According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today it will be mostly rainy, with a high near 53 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

Saturday: Showers, mainly before 3pm. High near 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers, mainly before 10pm. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: A chance of showers, mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Northeast wind 15 to 17 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Northeast wind around 9 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68. South wind 6 to 13 mph.