Newport RI forecast

According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today we’ll see some rain, with a high near 54 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

Today: Patchy drizzle with a slight chance of showers before 8am. Patchy fog between 8am and 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 54. North wind around 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 48. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Steady temperature around 50. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers, mainly before 8pm. Patchy fog after 10pm. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind around 8 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A chance of showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: A chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. East wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Northeast wind around 15 mph.

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. Although not the founder or original owner, Belmore has been with What'sUpNewp since its early beginnings in 2012.

Belmore was born in Providence, Rhode Island; grew up and graduated high school in Coventry, Rhode Island; and lived in Newport, Rhode Island for more than ten years. He currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals.

He and his wife, Jen, as well as their two dogs (Aero and June), recently moved to Alexandria, Virginia. Belmore travels back and forth to Newport every couple of weeks to cover events, work on story ideas, to meet with What'sUpNewp's on-the-ground contributors, to visit friends, and to eat as much seafood as possible.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.