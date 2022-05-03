According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today we’ll see some rain, with a high near 54 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

Today: Patchy drizzle with a slight chance of showers before 8am. Patchy fog between 8am and 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 54. North wind around 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 48. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Steady temperature around 50. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers, mainly before 8pm. Patchy fog after 10pm. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind around 8 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A chance of showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: A chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. East wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Northeast wind around 15 mph.