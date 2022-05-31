Lila Delman Compass today announced the sale of 611 Indian Avenue in Middletown for $5,700,000.

According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this marks the highest sale in Middletown year-to-date.*

Lila Delman Compass Associate Broker Eric Kirton represented the seller and facilitated for the buyer in this transaction.

Eric Kirton commented, “I am grateful to have had the opportunity to represent such an exceptional property and am thrilled for the new buyers,” stated Kirton. “Overall the market remains highly active with continued low inventory, especially for waterview and waterfront properties, throughout Aquidneck Island.” Year-to-date, Kirton has participated in the top two sales in Middletown.

This spectacular waterfront compound provides incredible unobstructed water views. William Burgin designed the home, which was completely renovated in 2012. Renovations included all new systems, wiring, kitchen, baths, siding, and roofing. In addition, smart systems, radiant heat, upgraded Wi-Fi, and surround sound were added. Special features include a beautiful chef’s kitchen, an elevator, living room with wet bar, dining room, den, screened porch and two primary bedrooms. Sitting just above the water’s edge is a serene seaside terrace that features a pool and cabana with its own bedroom, kitchen and bath. Numerous spaces for outdoor entertaining include a beach deck with fire pit, breakfast garden with a Koi pond, a bluestone patio with incredible fieldstone outdoor fireplace and a pool terrace with pizza oven. A private staircase leads to a rocky beach and the two moorings which convey with the property.

*Highest sale & agent ranking representations are based on information from the RI Statewide MLS for the period of January 1, 2020 – May 30, 2022.* Neither Lila Delman Compass nor the MLS guarantees or are responsible for the accuracy of the data provided to them. Data maintained by the MLS may not reflect all real estate activity in the market. Nothing herein shall be construed as legal, accounting or other professional advice outside the realm of real estate brokerage.