The Wakefield Village Association this week announced the 2022 Wakefield RiverFire summer event series.

The first fire lighting is on Thursday, June 23rd from 6 to 10 pm on the Saugatucket River in historic, downtown Wakefield and continues every Thursday evening until August 18th. Enjoy the serene views of the Saugatucket River, as the sun peacefully sets, and the wood in the fire basins begins to glow and crackle.

Wakefield RiverFire is a free, family-friendly event. Non-perishable food and monetary donations are welcome to benefit the Johnnycake Center of Hope whose mission is to provide basic needs, resources, and hope to our community members.

Starting at 6 pm, area musicians perform live music on three stages at the river’s edge and on Main Street. At 8 pm, the entertainment continues with a ticketed Summer Concert Series at the newly renovated patio space at the Contemporary Theater Company. As with all theater performances, viewing is always free from the adjacent pedestrian bridge.

Local restaurants, shops and vendors along the historic Main Street warmly welcome attendees to RiverFire in Wakefield Village. The adjacent elementary school playground will also be open to the public.

Join RiverFire events via the South County Bike Path or drive downtown and park at either of the two, free municipal parking lots. For live music schedules, additional event information, or if you’re interested in becoming a vendor, please visit wakefieldvillageassociation.com or email WVAvendors@gmail.com.