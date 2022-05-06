We are proud to announce Tiffany Peay Jewelry LTD is celebrating its twenty-fifth year anniversary! Tiffany Peay Jewerly & Healing Arts, 3851 Main Road, Tiverton Four Corners, RI will be commemorating our 25 years in business with a year of inspiration, new designs, events & special promotions. Indulge yourself in a world of color.

Tiffany Peay Jewelry, LTD is located in the enchanting village of Tiverton Four Corners among sophisticated shops, galleries and gourmet eateries. Tiffany has been creating one-of-a-kind fine jewelry in Tiverton for fifteen years, and before that, ten years in New York City. Her jewelry embodies a light spirit and playful vitality that allows the wearer to make an elegant and unique statement: a modern heirloom that can last forever and be passed to future generations. Tiffany Peay and her team continue to create jewelry in which color, movement and healing are the trademarks. She uses different colors of gold complemented by unusual varieties of gemstones & pearls noting their subtle hues and inner radiance. Tiffany’s collection is created on premises and is sales tax-exempt. The Tiverton Four Corners showroom is a comfortable and inspiring environment for creating, learning, healing and positive energy.

Tiffany Peay Jewelry will be open daily this summer. Learn about our monthly calendar of events below. Come Celebrate with Us!

May- 15% Off Mother’s Day Sale

Enjoy 15% off our current jewelry collection and never pay sales tax. We love celebrating Mother’s Day and the mother in all of us. We are forever grateful to Tiffany’s mother, Judi, who signed her up for jewelry making classes when she was only twelve. May we all be supported and encouraged to follow our dreams.

June- Special Edition Anniversary Charm

We will commemorate this special anniversary year with a limited edition charm. We have an extensive and wonderful Charm Bar with an array of gemstone, vintage & gold charms to add to your jewelry collection. Make it personal with your family’s birthstones or gemstone healing attributes. Stay tuned for the launch of this special charm; only 25 will be made. Celebrate with us and add the anniversary charm to your collection.

July-Anniversary Garden Party

We invite you to join us for an Anniversary Garden Party on Friday, July 22 from 3-6pm at the shop in Tiverton Four Corners. Enjoy a beautiful spectrum of gems & pearls, artisanal cocktails by Little Bitte and door prizes. Bring your nearest and dearest to celebrate Tiffany Peay’s 25 years of jewelry making.

August- Cocktail Party

Join us Thursday, August 18 from 2-5pm to celebrate rings, the design that launched Tiffany’s career. We will showcase a variety of TPJ rings including a fabulous selection of the anniversary moving stone rings and a colorful collection of her signature cocktail rings. Select one in stock or choose your favorite luscious gem from a wide array of loose gemstones to have a custom one-of-a-kind cocktail made just for you.

September- Meet The Artist & Studio

Join us for an informal and fun lecture featuring Tiffany where she will share her story and will be demonstrating jewelry making throughout the day. Be up close & personal with Tiffany in her studio for a wonderful learning experience. Appointments are welcome, but not necessary.

October- Fall Sale

Enjoy 15% off Tiffany’s current handmade jewelry collection and remember never pay sales tax on handmade art in Rhode Island. Prepare for the holidays, which are right around the corner.

November- Giving Back to the Community

Support Tiffany’s business by making any purchase in the month of November and we will donate a portion of the proceeds to one of three wonderful local causes. We will donate to the local East Bay Community Action Program (Food Bank), West Place Animal Sanctuary and Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Foundation of Pawtucket, RI. The fun part is you choose which cause you’d like us to support. At the end of the month, we will donate to all three.

December- 25 Days of Giving

As a thank you for celebrating our 25th Year, we would like celebrate with 25 Days of Giving from December 1 – 25, 2022. Each day we will have a different promotion, gift and incentive for our loyal and new customers. Be sure to follow us on Instagram for more details! @tiffanypeayjewelry

Tiffany Peay Jewelry has been featured in many national and local magazines and blogs including Newport Life, Travel & Leisure, Yankee, Boston Globe, Quintessenceblog.com, InStyle, Brides, Self, JCK, The Bay & Hey Rhody as well as many more.

