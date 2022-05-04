Tickets went on sale this morning for the 2022 Infosys Hall of Fame Open, to be held July 10-17 at the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

The ATP Tour returns to Newport for eight days of world-class professional tennis on the historic grass courts, with single-session and weekly package tickets available for fans of all ages at infosyshalloffameopen.com/tickets.

Ticket options include individual session tickets, starting at $36 for adults for a full day of singles and doubles action, and full series tickets, which include access to the same seats for all seven days of the tournament. All ticketed fans will receive complimentary access to the ITHF Museum during tennis from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., including daily guided tours at 2 p.m.

The Open says in an announcement today that top international tennis talent will travel to Newport for the only grass-court stop on the ATP Tour outside of Europe. In recent years, established players such as John Isner, Ivo Karlovic and Steve Johnson have competed alongside breakout names like Alexander Bublik and Maxime Cressy for the Van Alen Cup. In 2021, former world No. 5 and two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson claimed the title, defeating rising American star Jenson Brooksby in the final. The 2022 Infosys Hall of Fame Open player field will be finalized and announced in mid-June.

Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, is in its first year as title sponsor of the tournament. The partnership will power new data-driven insights for fans to enjoy throughout the week in stadium and during the event.

Fans can additionally purchase tickets for Lleyton Hewitt’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony on the evening of Saturday, July 16. Hewitt, a two-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1, won the 2014 Hall of Fame Open singles and doubles title, and will be the tournament’s first former champion to earn tennis’ ultimate honor. Packages including Enshrinement Weekend experiences and tickets to Saturday and Sunday’s Infosys Hall of Fame Open action are also available at tennisfame.com/enshrinement.

Tickets for the Infosys Hall of Fame Open can be purchased at infosyshalloffameopen.com/tickets or by calling the tournament box office at (401) 849-6053.