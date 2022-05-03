The Peach Truck Tour brings hand-picked fresh summer peaches to cities in nearly 30 states all summer long. Just pre-order your very own 25 lb box of peaches, and pickup at a location near you this summer!
The Peach Truck, a Nashville-based company that launched in 2012 with a mission of “sharing the South’s famous sweet and juicy peaches with people across the country, without sacrificing freshness”, is making a stop in Rhode Island this July.
2022’s The Peach Truck Tour will begin June 13th and make stops in 24 states across the Southern, East Coast, and Midwest regions of the United States.
Available via The Peach Truck are 25-pound boxes of hand-picked fresh summer peaches, pecans, cookbooks, and other brand products.
On July 9, The Peach Truck will make a stop at the Tractor Supply in Coventry from 8 am to 9:30 am, at the Warwick Mall from 11:30 am to 1 pm, and at the Tractor Supply in Woonsocket from 3 pm to 4:30 pm.
For more information, visit https://thepeachtruck.com/.
Ryan Belmore
