In light of the ongoing baby formula shortage in the United States, the Coggeshall Club, part of the Haven Collection of Clubs, located at 82 Valley Road in Middletown, has started an ongoing collection for formula from its membership and the general public.

Those who are able to donate are encouraged to bring unused formula to the club at their convenience, Mondays through Fridays from 8am to 6pm. Donations will then be delivered to the Head Start Program of Newport, part of East Bay Community Action, which provides comprehensive child development services to low-income, at-risk children ages birth to five and their families.

“This formula shortage is unimaginable, and a needless challenge for families who already have so much on their plates,” said Britt Riley, Co-Founder and CEO, The Haven Collection. “I am hopeful that our membership and the general public will be able to leverage their resources to provide some relief to those who need it most.”