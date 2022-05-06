Smoke House restaurant welcomes guests back for the season beginning today, May 6th.

Smoke House is currently open Sunday – Thursday from 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 pm and Friday – Saturday from 12:00 pm – 10:00 pm for dining in and take-out.

Led by The Mooring’s Executive Chef Jennifer Bachman and Sous Chef Regan Pardo De Zela, this season’s Smoke House menu will feature signature summer favorites with new additions that blend Southern BBQ dishes with the flavors of New England.

Newport Restaurant Group provided the following information on this season’s menu;

An array of appetizers includes New England Clam Chowder; Smoke House Tomato Gazpacho; Deviled Eggs with crispy bacon, chili and mayo; Smoked Chicken Wings served BBQ, Old Bay Rub or buffalo-style with blue cheese or ranch dressing; Peel & Eat Shrimp with spicy creole sauce; Corn “Pups”: mini corn dogs, hot honey and mustard sauce; Lazy Man Street Corn with garlic mayo, chili spice, cotija, cilantro, lime and tortilla chips; Nachos, featuring house-fried chips layered with cheddar cheese, pickled jalapeno, cilantro, avocado-lime sour cream, and pico de gallo and a choice of pulled pork or vegetarian; and Smoke House Beer Cheese with spiced ground beef, amber ale, smoked Velveeta, sweet peppers & onions and tortilla chips. Salad choices include a classic Wedge; a Watermelon Salad with baby arugula, radish, pickled red onion, cotija cheese and basil-balsamic vinaigrette; and a Smoked Beet Salad with goat cheese, arugula, pecan, pickled onion, and citrus vinaigrette. Guests may add brisket, fried green tomato, chicken salad, lobster salad, BBQ pulled pork and grilled salmon to any salad Burgers and sandwiches include the Smoke Stack: twin 4 oz. beef patties topped with BBQ pulled pork, smoked gouda, beer-battered onion rings; BBQ Glazed Salmon with grilled pineapple, BBQ sauce, bacon, arugula and red onion; the Hog Pen sandwich with smoked pork butt, coleslaw, BBQ sauce on a brioche bun; signature New England Lobster Roll with Maine lobster, tarragon-dill dressing and celery on a split top bun; Fried Hot Chicken with a crispy chicken breast, shredded lettuce, pickled onion, hot sauce and garlic mayo; Smoke House Dawgs with two RI natural-casing hot dogs smothered in Smoke House beer cheese; and Fried Green Tomato sandwich with roasted red pepper, grilled portobello mushroom, and pesto mayo. Slow-cooked BBQ offerings from the Smoke House’s Southern Pride Smoker include Baby Back Ribs, a Half Chicken, Pulled Pork, Beef Brisket, and Smoked Turkey Leg; the Smoke House Tasting includes two hog wings, four chicken wings and a half-rack of ribs. All combo platters are served with coleslaw and cornbread. Side dishes include Red Bliss Potato Salad with celery, onion, egg, herbs and mayo; Smoke House Salad with ranch dressing; French Fries; Mac & Cheese with cornbread-bacon crumble; Coleslaw; Cornbread and Watermelon. Desserts include a Mississippi Mud Pie with cappuccino-chocolate mousse and whipped cream and Key Lime Pie with a graham-cracker crust and whipped cream.

Smoke House is owned by the Newport Restaurant Group (NRG), which includes a collection of restaurants across Rhode Island, including Castle Hill Inn, The Mooring Seafood Kitchen & Bar, 22 Bowen’s Wine Bar & Grille, Bar ‘Cino, and Smoke House all located in Newport; Trio of Narragansett; the Boat House in Tiverton; Waterman Grille and Hemenway’s, both located in Providence; Avvio Ristorante located at Garden City Center in Cranston; Iron Works in Warwick; Papa Razzi with two locations in the greater Boston area; and Bar ‘Cino in Brookline, MA.

Job Opportunities

Newport Restaurant Group will host three Hospitality Job Fairs this month to hire for positions at The Mooring, 22 Bowen’s, Smoke House, Bar ‘Cino and Castle Hill Inn in Newport, Foodlove Market in Middletown and at the Boat House in Tiverton.

On Tuesday, May 10th from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., the public is invited to The Mooring located at One Sayer’s Wharf, Newport, to apply for positions at The Mooring, 22 Bowen’s, Smoke House, Bar ‘Cino and Castle Hill Inn. On Wednesday, May 18th from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., the public is invited to the Boat House located at 227 Schooner Drive, Tiverton, to apply for positions at the waterfront restaurant. On Thursday, May 26th from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. the public is invited to Foodlove Market located at 1037 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown, to apply for positions in the market. Applicants will be offered same-day interviews and job offers.

Properties are hiring for a wide range of positions including: managers, servers, hosts, bussers, bartenders, cooks, dishwashers, baristas, valets, deli counter and cashiers. NRG is Rhode Island’s only employee-owned hospitality company and offers full-coverage benefits, food and beverage discounts, generous time off and opportunities for career advancement.

Candidates who are interested but cannot attend the summer job fair are welcome to apply online by visiting: https://www.newportrestaurantgroup.com/careers.

For more information on Smoke House and to see the full menu, please visit http://www.smokehousenewport.com/.