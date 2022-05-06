Enjoy all the best of Newport in this charming Estate, known as the “Carrington House” Condo Association.

This spacious, townhouse-style condo features high ceilings and an open floor plan which allows a wealth of natural light throughout the interior. A wood-burning fireplace anchors the living room and adds wonderful coziness to the space. A dining area flows nicely into the kitchen, which has a window that faces toward Easton’s Beach. There is also a lavette on the first level for added convenience.

The second level has 2 large bedrooms and 1 full bath with the high ceilings continuing throughout. The primary bedroom has views of the water and a walk-in closet, while the second bedroom provides ample space.

The building is situated on 2 acres of grounds available for outdoor enjoyment as common area space. Here you are in close proximity to everything Newport has to offer. A walk or bike-ride away from Easton’s Beach, Cliff Walk, and Bellevue Ave for exploring the shops, dining, and the Newport Mansions.

In addition to being close to the Newport Naval Base, getting off the island is simplified by easy access to Rt 114, Rt 138, and the Newport Bridge.

Make this condo your Newport home just in time for summer!

To learn more about this unique offering, or to schedule a private showing, please visit our website or contact Sarah Kirwin Brady at 401.338.9881.