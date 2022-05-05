Registration is now open for the October 16th, 2022 Citizens Pell Bridge Run!

The annual event is a 4-mile run, or walk, across the Claiborne Pell Newport Bridge and raises funds for local nonprofits. The course runs from Jamestown to Newport and is unique in that it is the only day of the year that pedestrians are permitted on the bridge.

The Citizens Pell Bridge Run is hosted by the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Foundation and produced by Gray Matter Marketing.

To date, the Citizens Pell Bridge Run and the RITB Foundation have donated more than $650,000 to non-profits through this event, with past charitable partners raising additional funds beyond donations to support their causes. Applications are open on the RITB Foundation website through June 1st for all local and regional nonprofits interested in participating. Organizations of all sizes are encouraged to apply.

In 2021, more than 2,800 participants crossed the Newport Pell Bridge during the event, which also saw its first female overall winner in local runner Ann Marie Tuxbury. Runners and walkers ranged in age from six to 90 years old.

Starting at 5:30 AM on October 16th, runners and walkers will be shuttled from the Newport Visitors Center to the race start line in Jamestown. Participants will be assigned to specific shuttle times. The race itself will begin at 7:15 AM, with participants broken into waves based on pace. Runners and walkers will follow a course on and over the bridge, taking in the sunrise and the stunning fall vistas that the run/walk is known for. They’ll finally descend from the bridge on to Farewell Street, finishing back at the Visitors Center on America’s Cup Avenue.

Local businesses interested in event sponsorship can reach out to info@graymattermarketing.com for information.

Runners and walkers of all ages are welcome, though strollers are not permitted on the course. Participants must be able to maintain a 20-minute per mile pace. Registration is available at www.PellBridgeRun.com,