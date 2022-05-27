People’s Credit Union has launched its Centennial Scholarship Program to benefit six area graduating high school students. The program was established to encourage and reward high schoolers whose community involvement and volunteerism reflect the Credit Union’s core values of being – genuine, trustworthy, earnest, empathetic, and resourceful. As part of the application process, students will be required to submit an essay that demonstrates how their actions reflect the Credit Union’s core values. Winners will be announced on Friday, June 27th.

Sean Daly, President & Chief Executive Officer, People’s Credit Union, stated, “Education is a key area of focus for People’s Credit Union. In recognition of our centennial year, we thought that a scholarship program would be a terrific way to continue to celebrate.”

All graduating high school students that are advancing to attend college, university, or any institution of higher learning and are current members of People’s Credit Union are eligible to apply for a Centennial Scholarship. Applications are due by June 10th, 2022, and can be filled out and submitted online at peoplescu.com.

ABOUT PEOPLE’S CREDIT UNIONPeople’s offers a complete range of services including online and mobile banking, savings and checking accounts, personal loans, mortgages, business accounts, business loans, and financial services. Headquartered in Rhode Island, People’s Credit Union is a member-owned, state chartered, federally insured, community credit union established in 1922. Membership is open to all individuals. Deposits are insured up to $250,000 by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), an agency of the federal government. For more information about People’s Credit Union visit www.peoplescu.com.