Newport-based Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd., a global provider of comprehensive maritime logistics solutions, announced today the hiring of Brent Mahana as Vice President of Business Development – Ports & Logistics.

Mr. Mahana will bring over 30 years of experience in Marine Transportation, Stevedoring, Port & Terminal Management, and related logistics activities, and will be focused on expanding opportunities in Pangaea’s growing Ports and Logistics services business, according to a new release issued today from Pangaea.   

“Brent will further enhance Pangaea’s profile in providing logistics solutions to clients within the dry bulk, break bulk and project cargo markets through Pangaea’s existing fleet of ships and port operations. Continuing with the “Door-to-Door” vision of Pangaea’s founder, Ed Coll, Brent will immediately add another layer of value for us and our clients by expanding our footprint in port and logistics activities, said Mark Filanowski, Chief Executive Officer of Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

According to Pangaea, Mahana’s previous experience includes Director of Business Development at Metro Ports and Director of Business Development at Cooper Consolidated, as well as various positions at Grillot Land & Marine, Ohio River Barge Company and Dixie Offshore. 

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Headquarters is located at 109 Long Wharf in Newport.

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. Although not the founder or original owner, Belmore has been with What'sUpNewp since its early beginnings in 2012.

Belmore was born in Providence, Rhode Island; grew up and graduated high school in Coventry, Rhode Island; and lived in Newport, Rhode Island for more than ten years. He currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals.

He and his wife, Jen, as well as their two dogs (Aero and June), recently moved to Alexandria, Virginia. Belmore travels back and forth to Newport every couple of weeks to cover events, work on story ideas, to meet with What'sUpNewp's on-the-ground contributors, to visit friends, and to eat as much seafood as possible.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.