Newport-based Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd., a global provider of comprehensive maritime logistics solutions, announced today the hiring of Brent Mahana as Vice President of Business Development – Ports & Logistics.

Mr. Mahana will bring over 30 years of experience in Marine Transportation, Stevedoring, Port & Terminal Management, and related logistics activities, and will be focused on expanding opportunities in Pangaea’s growing Ports and Logistics services business, according to a new release issued today from Pangaea.

“Brent will further enhance Pangaea’s profile in providing logistics solutions to clients within the dry bulk, break bulk and project cargo markets through Pangaea’s existing fleet of ships and port operations. Continuing with the “Door-to-Door” vision of Pangaea’s founder, Ed Coll, Brent will immediately add another layer of value for us and our clients by expanding our footprint in port and logistics activities, said Mark Filanowski, Chief Executive Officer of Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

According to Pangaea, Mahana’s previous experience includes Director of Business Development at Metro Ports and Director of Business Development at Cooper Consolidated, as well as various positions at Grillot Land & Marine, Ohio River Barge Company and Dixie Offshore.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Headquarters is located at 109 Long Wharf in Newport.