Ocean State Job Lot (OSJL) today announced the return of its “To The Rescue” charitable program to benefit animal welfare organizations, rehabilitation farms, wildlife centers, and nonprofit rescue organizations throughout the Northeast.

From Thursday, May 26th to Wednesday, June 29th, customers can make a donation when checking out at any of OSJL’s stores throughout the region, or by clicking the “Donate Now” button on the OSJL website at oceanstatejoblot.com/to-the-rescue.

“Ocean State Job Lot’s Charitable Foundation, in partnership with our loyal customers, has a long history of helping those in need, and that includes our four-legged friends in shelters and rescues,” said David Sarlitto, Executive Director, Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation. “We’re proud to partner with our customers to help these local rescues, shelters, and sanctuaries to keep the animals safe, healthy and happy.”

Last year, 230 animal welfare organizations throughout the region benefited from OSJL’s second “To The Rescue” charitable program. Each organization received at least one pallet of personal protective equipment (PPE), which included a mix of sanitizer, sanitizing wipes and sanitizing spray valued between $1,130 and $4,000, depending on the quantity of items each organization could accept, and a $1,800 OSJL Crazy Deal® Gift Card to purchase necessary supplies including pet food, beds, toys and chews, cleaning supplies and more.