Mary Ellen Kane, 86 passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday morning May 5, 2022. She was surrounded by her family for the past few days as she prepared to pass from this world. She was the loving wife of Jack Kane with who she recently celebrated their 67th anniversary. Mary Ellen was a lifelong resident of the 5th ward, lifelong member of St. Augustin’s Church and Gooseberry Beach, a member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, the Seaside Garden Club, the Red Hat Society and “The Poets”. She was a graduate St. Catherine’s class of 1953.

Mary Ellen was a talented seamstress. In her early years she used this talent to make cheerleader uniforms for the CYO basketball and Pop Warner football. She also coached the cheerleading squad as her husband coached the players.

Besides her husband, she leaves her six children Rachel Connerton (William), Thomas Kane (Carole), Jack Kane (Catherine), Peter Kane (Paige), Stephen Kane (Jeanne), Christine Downes (Timothy), her grandchildren, William Connerton (Kathleen), Christopher Connerton (Erin Bowley), Matthew Kane (Sara), Rebecca DeWitt (Ernest), Emily Kane (Kyle Shea), Riane Kane, Jamie Heller (Patrick), Kirby Kane, John Kane, Stephanie Kane, Patrick Downes (Alexandra) and Melissa Akers (Michael) and 20 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Anna (Toppa) Welch, her brother Thomas “Tucker” Welch, and Ariel Connerton.

Our family is incredibly grateful to the staff from Home Care Assistance and those who worked private duty for the outstanding care they provided to ensure Mary Ellen’s last year was one lived with dignity in her home.

Visiting hours will be held Monday, May 9 from 4:00-7:00pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, May 10 at St. Augustin’s Church, corner of Carroll & Harrison Ave, Newport at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the St. Augustin’s Church Building Fund, PO Box 357, Newport, RI 02840.