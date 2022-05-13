Our angel on earth passed in peace the fourth of May 2022.

Marie Lourdes {DaSilva} Leduc lived seventy-three beautiful years. Marie will be missed dearly by all those that she has left behind. Our hearts are so broken by this unexpected loss. She was one of a kind and to be loved by her was to be truly blessed. She represented the good that we all need every day in our lives.

Hailed from Pedro Miguel – Horta – Faial – Azores – Portugal, she was the adoring daughter of the late Antonio and Marie {Dutra} DaSilva. True to her roots, her garden was bountiful, treasures were found at yard sales, sewing machine purred, kitchen was the heart of the home, and family was her world.

Marie was such a creative and talented lady. Her natural ability to fix things and enhance the beauty and function of anything was something we all envied. She took pride in making her home and yard a sanctuary. She learned very quickly and was self-taught in many aspects of life. We had so much more to learn by her wisdom, beauty, and grace.

Our matriarch is survived by her beloved husband of fifty-five years, George Edward Leduc Jr. Proud mother of George Edward Leduc III and Michelle Marie Leduc, and grandmother of Victoria Marie Leduc, Christopher George Leduc, and Ryan King Leduc. Further survived by her brother Joseph DaSilva and three nephews, Joseph, Michael, and Bryan Benard.

Family was her main focus, she worried over and took care of us, sometimes to the exclusion of her own needs. Anyone who knew Marie knew that she was the most loving wife, mother, and grandmother a family could ask for. She rooted for, protected, forgave, and unconditionally loved us.

Nana,

Our love for you is ineffable. You will always be our beautiful, wide-eyed creature.

A private celebration of life will be held.

