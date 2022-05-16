Juliette M. Janes, 80 passed away at the Grand Islander Nursing Center on Friday, May 13, 2022. She was born and resided on Aquidneck Island her whole life. She was a Newport native for 67 years and moved to Middletown in 2014.

She was the daughter of the late William E. Janes and Edna (Millett) Janes, sister of the late William E. Janes Jr., Joseph M. Janes and Catherine (Sister Mary Joseph Michael).

She is survived by her sisters, Edna, Patricia (Magill), Lillian Knight (Montana) and her brother Francis Janes, (Virginia). She was devoted to and always ready to play with her many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and nephews and great, great, nieces and nephews.

Juliette worked for the City of Newport, at the Police Department and City Hall for more than 30 years. Julie enjoyed helping the community that she loved so well. Julie also liked to read, do word searches and travel, especially to Maine and Hawaii.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, May 20 at St. Mary’s Church in Newport at 9:00 AM. Visitation will be held prior to mass at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. Burial will private.

Source: O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home