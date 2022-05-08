Jimmy A. Rodrigues, 70 of Portsmouth, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022 in Providence. He was the fiancé of Carlene Davis.

Born in Newport, he was the son of the late Antone and Mary (Mare) Rodrigues.

James worked as a self-employed Master Electrician for many years. He was a member of the Middletown F.O.P.A. and enjoyed vacations in Aruba.

Besides his fiancée Carlene, he leaves his daughter, Christen Rodrigues and her husband Jay Jacome of Middletown. He is also survived by his grandsons Corey Rodrigues and Cameron Harris as well as his great-granddaughters Corina and Miah Rodrigues and his Yorkie Trixie.

Jimmy was the uncle of Missy, Timmy and Richie Rodrigues, and also leaves a large extended family.

He was preceded in death by his brother Richard Rodrigues

Services for Jimmy will be private.