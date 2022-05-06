Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Provide your job opportunities to us in the form at the bottom of this story and we’ll include your opportunities in the next roundup.

Current Job Opportunities

Aldi – Part-Time Store Associate

Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Server

Aquidneck Pediatrics – Pediatric Medical Secretary

Arkwear – Retail Sales Associate

Audrain Automobile Museum – Merchandise Coordinator (Part-time, Newport, RI)

Balfour Beatty Investments – Customer Experience Specialist

Barton & Gray Mariners Club – Salaried Yacht Captain

Beau Tyler & the Sly Dog Co. – Retail Sales Associate (Apply Within)

Blackstone Caterers – Waitstaff & Bartender

Boulevard Nurseries – Garden Center Yard Assistant/Delivery Driver

Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assistant/Line or Prep Cook

Brookline Bancorp – Summer Teller- Middletown, RI

Clarke Cooke House – Servers, Cooks, Sushi Chef w / housing assistance

Cleaning Zoom – Residential House Cleaner

CTI Resource Management – Accounting Clerk III (NUWC-DISB) Temporary

Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Associate

Davidson Hospitality Group – Catering Sales Manager – Hotel Viking

EBCAP – Teacher Assistant Floats, Head Start

Embrace Home Loans – Client Relationship Specialist

Encore Global – Event Technician – Audio Visual – Gurney’s Newport Resort & Spa

Enterprise Holdings – Automotive Detailer – Car Washer

Evolution Wireless – Mobile Expert/Sales Associate – Immediate Availability

Fairstead Management – Community Manager

Family Behavior Solutions – ABA Student Analyst

Fidelity Investments – Customer Experience Rep

First Scout Productions – $400 – Camera Operators for Sports Shoot 7/19-7/20 – Newport, RI

FoodLove Market – BAKER

Forster Orthodontics – Orthodontic Dental Assistant

Frito-Lay North America – Full Time Merchandiser

Hampton Inn – Housekeeping Room Attendant Full Time Or Part Time

Heatherwood Rehab – Infection Preventionist

Helly Hansen – Retail Stock and Inventory Associate

Hotel Viking – Catering Sales Manger – Hotel Viking

Howard Johnson Inn Newport/Middletown – Breakfast Attendant

Humanity – Retail Sales Specialist – $22.50 target hourly earnings, plus incentives!

IHOP- Host

Inns on Bellevue – Housekeeper/Personal de Limpieza

Jamestown Arts Center – Gallery Attendant (Apply Within)

John Clarke Senior Living – Activities Assistant

Lafrance Hospitality – Housekeeper / Room Attendant Holiday Inn Express

Leidos – Warehouse Specialist

Lifespan – Phlebotomist

Longwood Venues – Houseman/Housekeeper

Love Shack – Hiring Retail Sales Manager & Employees

Luke & Associates – Psychiatric Technician – Naval Health Clinic Newport RI (220640)

Maho Poke – Maho Poke – Poke and Shave Ice Server

Malt – MALT WAITSTAFF WANTED

Marriott International – Cafeteria Attendant

Marvel & Associates – Associate

McLaughlin Research Corp – ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT-RC9

Meaningful Outcomes – Behavior Technician *Newport Rhode Island*

Middletown Family Dental – Front Desk Coordinator

Middletown Public Schools – Director of Finance (REPOST)

MIKEL – COMPUTER SYSTEMS ANALYST II

Motel 6 – Hotel /Motel Over Night Desk Clerk

Navy Exchange Service Command – ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT – FT

Netsimco – Business Development Manager

Newport County YMCA – Family Program Coordinator

Newport Mental Health – Grants Manager

Newport Picnic Co. – Picnic Stylist

Newport Public Schools – 2nd Shift Custodian @ Rogers High School

Newport Restaurant Group – Newport Restaurant Group will host three hospitality job fairs in May

Newport Sports Gallery – Newport Sports Gallery

Northrop Grumman – Manager Systems Engineering 2, Navy Under Warfare Center

Nutrition Remedy – Registered Dietitian

OceanCliff – We’re Hiring All Positions at OceanCliff Hotel!

One Ferry Wharf Restaurant – Server

Petco – Operations Manager

Picerne Real Estate Group – Pool Attendant

Point Wine & Spirits – Retail Salesperson

Portsmouth Publick House – Server/Bartender

Potter League For Animals – Animal Care Center Manager

Reagan Marine Construction – Dock Builder / Craft Worker

Rhode Island Legal Services – Staff Attorney

RIHI – Sales Manager

Salve Regina University – General Maintenance – Salve Regina University

Scales & Shells – Bartender

Shaw’s – eCommerce Personal Shopper-Shaw’s Supermarket- Middletown, RI

Siren Marine – Technical Support Specialist

Sodexo – Catering Manager 3

St. Clare Newport – RN/LPN- NEW WAGE SCALE

State of Rhode Island – EMPLOYMENT AND CAREER ADVISOR

Stoneacre Tea House – Tea House Cashier

Stop & Shop – Assistant Store Manager

Surv – Lead Contractor/Laborer – Aquidneck Island, RI

Ten Speed Spokes – All positions, full & part-time – sales associate, bike mechanic, experience is nice but not required |email your resume/work experience to info@tenspeedspokes.com

The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Busser

The Home Depot – Stock Associate

The Mooring – EXECUTIVE SOUS CHEF

The Newport Experience – Banquets / Events Servers – OceanCliff Events, Newport, RI

The Reef – Servers / Bartenders / Hostess’ + Line cooks

The Vanderbilt – Host/Hostess – $15/hr + Gratuities

The Wayfinder Hotel – Food and Beverage Manager

TJ Maxx – Retail Customer Experience Supervisor

Towne Park – Valet Parking Supervisor – Hotel Viking

Town of Jamestown – Seasonal Parks Maintenance

UPP Global – Hotel Valet Attendants needed in Newport!

Vacation Newport – Maintenance Technician

Verizon – Retail Sales Representative – North Kingstown RI

Walgreens – Emerging Store Manager

West Marine – Assistant Manager

Wyndham Destinations – Guest Services Manager – Wyndham Inn on the Harbor

Post A Job