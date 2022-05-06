Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Provide your job opportunities to us in the form at the bottom of this story and we’ll include your opportunities in the next roundup.
Current Job Opportunities
Aldi – Part-Time Store Associate
Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Server
Aquidneck Pediatrics – Pediatric Medical Secretary
Arkwear – Retail Sales Associate
Audrain Automobile Museum – Merchandise Coordinator (Part-time, Newport, RI)
Balfour Beatty Investments – Customer Experience Specialist
Barton & Gray Mariners Club – Salaried Yacht Captain
Beau Tyler & the Sly Dog Co. – Retail Sales Associate (Apply Within)
Blackstone Caterers – Waitstaff & Bartender
Boulevard Nurseries – Garden Center Yard Assistant/Delivery Driver
Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assistant/Line or Prep Cook
Brookline Bancorp – Summer Teller- Middletown, RI
Clarke Cooke House – Servers, Cooks, Sushi Chef w / housing assistance
Cleaning Zoom – Residential House Cleaner
CTI Resource Management – Accounting Clerk III (NUWC-DISB) Temporary
Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Associate
Davidson Hospitality Group – Catering Sales Manager – Hotel Viking
EBCAP – Teacher Assistant Floats, Head Start
Embrace Home Loans – Client Relationship Specialist
Encore Global – Event Technician – Audio Visual – Gurney’s Newport Resort & Spa
Enterprise Holdings – Automotive Detailer – Car Washer
Evolution Wireless – Mobile Expert/Sales Associate – Immediate Availability
Fairstead Management – Community Manager
Family Behavior Solutions – ABA Student Analyst
Fidelity Investments – Customer Experience Rep
First Scout Productions – $400 – Camera Operators for Sports Shoot 7/19-7/20 – Newport, RI
FoodLove Market – BAKER
Forster Orthodontics – Orthodontic Dental Assistant
Frito-Lay North America – Full Time Merchandiser
Hampton Inn – Housekeeping Room Attendant Full Time Or Part Time
Heatherwood Rehab – Infection Preventionist
Helly Hansen – Retail Stock and Inventory Associate
Hotel Viking – Catering Sales Manger – Hotel Viking
Howard Johnson Inn Newport/Middletown – Breakfast Attendant
Humanity – Retail Sales Specialist – $22.50 target hourly earnings, plus incentives!
IHOP- Host
Inns on Bellevue – Housekeeper/Personal de Limpieza
Jamestown Arts Center – Gallery Attendant (Apply Within)
John Clarke Senior Living – Activities Assistant
Lafrance Hospitality – Housekeeper / Room Attendant Holiday Inn Express
Leidos – Warehouse Specialist
Lifespan – Phlebotomist
Longwood Venues – Houseman/Housekeeper
Love Shack – Hiring Retail Sales Manager & Employees
Luke & Associates – Psychiatric Technician – Naval Health Clinic Newport RI (220640)
Maho Poke – Maho Poke – Poke and Shave Ice Server
Malt – MALT WAITSTAFF WANTED
Marriott International – Cafeteria Attendant
Marvel & Associates – Associate
McLaughlin Research Corp – ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT-RC9
Meaningful Outcomes – Behavior Technician *Newport Rhode Island*
Middletown Family Dental – Front Desk Coordinator
Middletown Public Schools – Director of Finance (REPOST)
MIKEL – COMPUTER SYSTEMS ANALYST II
Motel 6 – Hotel /Motel Over Night Desk Clerk
Navy Exchange Service Command – ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT – FT
Netsimco – Business Development Manager
Newport County YMCA – Family Program Coordinator
Newport Mental Health – Grants Manager
Newport Picnic Co. – Picnic Stylist
Newport Public Schools – 2nd Shift Custodian @ Rogers High School
Newport Restaurant Group – Newport Restaurant Group will host three hospitality job fairs in May
Newport Sports Gallery – Newport Sports Gallery
Northrop Grumman – Manager Systems Engineering 2, Navy Under Warfare Center
Nutrition Remedy – Registered Dietitian
OceanCliff – We’re Hiring All Positions at OceanCliff Hotel!
One Ferry Wharf Restaurant – Server
Petco – Operations Manager
Picerne Real Estate Group – Pool Attendant
Point Wine & Spirits – Retail Salesperson
Portsmouth Publick House – Server/Bartender
Potter League For Animals – Animal Care Center Manager
Reagan Marine Construction – Dock Builder / Craft Worker
Rhode Island Legal Services – Staff Attorney
RIHI – Sales Manager
Salve Regina University – General Maintenance – Salve Regina University
Scales & Shells – Bartender
Shaw’s – eCommerce Personal Shopper-Shaw’s Supermarket- Middletown, RI
Siren Marine – Technical Support Specialist
Sodexo – Catering Manager 3
St. Clare Newport – RN/LPN- NEW WAGE SCALE
State of Rhode Island – EMPLOYMENT AND CAREER ADVISOR
Stoneacre Tea House – Tea House Cashier
Stop & Shop – Assistant Store Manager
Surv – Lead Contractor/Laborer – Aquidneck Island, RI
Ten Speed Spokes – All positions, full & part-time – sales associate, bike mechanic, experience is nice but not required |email your resume/work experience to info@tenspeedspokes.com
The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Busser
The Home Depot – Stock Associate
The Mooring – EXECUTIVE SOUS CHEF
The Newport Experience – Banquets / Events Servers – OceanCliff Events, Newport, RI
The Reef – Servers / Bartenders / Hostess’ + Line cooks
The Vanderbilt – Host/Hostess – $15/hr + Gratuities
The Wayfinder Hotel – Food and Beverage Manager
TJ Maxx – Retail Customer Experience Supervisor
Towne Park – Valet Parking Supervisor – Hotel Viking
Town of Jamestown – Seasonal Parks Maintenance
UPP Global – Hotel Valet Attendants needed in Newport!
Vacation Newport – Maintenance Technician
Verizon – Retail Sales Representative – North Kingstown RI
Walgreens – Emerging Store Manager
West Marine – Assistant Manager
Wyndham Destinations – Guest Services Manager – Wyndham Inn on the Harbor