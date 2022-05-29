Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England (GSSNE) this week announced that the nominations for the 2022 Leading Women of Distinction Awards are now open.

GSSNE says in a press release that anyone can nominate a woman who exemplifies the Girl Scout mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place; women who demonstrate qualities of leadership and excellence in their life in whatever way you know them.

Leading Women of Distinction Honorees are exemplary female role-models for the next generation who emulate positive change and innovation throughout their careers and serve as inspiring examples for the young girls in our communities.

The LWD selection committee will consider nominations of women of all ages and backgrounds who have contributed to the community through professional, family, volunteerism and/or personal endeavors. You do not need to be a Girl Scout in order to qualify. The nomination deadline is June 17, 2022, at 11:59 PM and Honorees will be notified by August 1, 2022. The Awards breakfast will be held on October 13, 2022, at the Renaissance Providence Hotel.

GSSNE Board Member and Chair of the LWD Committee, Peg Ruggieri, stated, “The LWD award is a wonderful opportunity to honor that outstanding woman you know professionally or personally who is a true role model for today’s girls and goes above and beyond for others. Whether she is a teacher, a CEO, a health care worker, a volunteer, or a business owner, please consider nominating her for this prestigious honor. Especially in these challenging times it is important to recognize those women who truly make a difference.”

Since 2015, the GSSNE Leading Women of Distinction Honorees have been a direct reflection of what Girl Scouting stands for—they are both impressive and inspiring. GSSNE hopes that through positive, girl-led experiences and exposure to strong, female role models, all girls can thrive in the direction of their ambitions and lead lives full of courage, confidence, and character. To learn more about the 2022 Leading Women of Distinction Awards and to nominate a qualifying candidate, please click on the following link: Here