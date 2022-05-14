According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 71 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

Dense Fog Advisory

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: Areas of dense fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 10pm. Areas of fog before 10pm, then areas of fog after 11pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Isolated showers before 11am, then isolated showers after 5pm. Areas of fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly between 8pm and 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: Isolated showers before 11am, then isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. South wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1am, then isolated showers between 1am and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 11 to 17 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind around 14 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 67. West wind around 14 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. South wind 8 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.