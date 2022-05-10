The days are longer and the sunshine is becoming warmer, making it the perfect recipe for local children to get outside and enjoy some good, old fashioned physical activity. To make sure there’s plenty of opportunities available to them, Newport Hospital and its Frederick Henry Prince Memorial Fund have awarded $154,520 in Powered by Prince grants to 24 organizations whose programs help kids across Newport County lead healthier lives.

From sports and biking to day camps, dancing, sailing and more, a wide-range of nonprofits were awarded funding to support the hands-on programming they’ll offer youth over the coming months.

“We could not share more deeply in the fund’s commitment of supporting the health and well-being of our youngest community members,” said Crista F. Durand, president of Newport Hospital. “It is an honor for Newport Hospital to be the administrator of a fund that makes such a positive difference and enables opportunities for children who otherwise may not have them.”

The Frederick Henry Prince Memorial Fund was established in 2010 when Elizabeth Prince of Newport and her children – Guillaume de Ramel, Diana Oehrli, and Regis de Ramel – donated $3 million to the hospital to fund healthy activities for unserved children in Newport County. With this year’s grants, the fund has now awarded more than $1 million in funding since its inception.

“One of the things we’re most excited about for this year is that more children have the chance to return to in person programs and the benefits of being with their friends and peers,” said Guillaume de Ramel. “It’s a privilege to be able to support these incredible organizations and to see the impact they’re able to make in the lives of the kids of our community with the help of philanthropy.”

Powered by Prince 2022 Grantee Organizations