Michael Neary, a Democratic candidate for the second Congressional district has reportedly dropped out of the race, only weeks since his arrest in Ohio on menacing and drug possession charges.

Neary, who never filed a campaign finance report with the Federal Election Commission for the first quarter of 2022, said he was dropping out of the race for medical reasons, according to a report on WPRI-TV.

His candidacy was bizarre. A former aide to former Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich, Neary had listed an Ohio address as his home when arrested in March.

WhatsUpNewp had contacted Neary, asking him if he was a resident of Rhode Island and if he had registered as a Democrat. He never responded.

In his opening salvoes he questioned General Treasurer Seth Magaziner’s campaign finances. Magaziner is among six Democrats who remain in the race to replace current U.S. Rep. James Langevin, who is not running for reelection.

The other Democratic candidates, besides Magaziner, are Omar Bah, Joy Fox, Cameron Moquin, Sarah Morgenthau and David Segal.

Running on the Republican side are former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung and former state Representative. Bob Lancia.

Frank Prosnitz

Frank Prosnitz brings to WhatsUpNewp several years in journalism, including 10 as editor of the Providence (RI) Business News and 14 years as a reporter and bureau manager at the Providence (RI) Journal. Prosnitz began his journalism career as a sportswriter at the Asbury Park (NJ) Press, moving to The News Tribune (Woodbridge, NJ), before joining the Providence Journal. Prosnitz hosts the Morning Show on WLBQ radio (Westerly), 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, and It’s Your Business, also on WBLQ, Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Prosnitz has twice won Best in Business Awards from the national Society of American Business Editors and Writers (SABEW), twice was named Media Advocate of the Year by the Small Business Administration, won an investigative reporter’s award from the New England Press Association, and newswriting award from the Rhode Island Press Association.