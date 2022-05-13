Michael Neary, a Democratic candidate for the second Congressional district has reportedly dropped out of the race, only weeks since his arrest in Ohio on menacing and drug possession charges.

Neary, who never filed a campaign finance report with the Federal Election Commission for the first quarter of 2022, said he was dropping out of the race for medical reasons, according to a report on WPRI-TV.

His candidacy was bizarre. A former aide to former Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich, Neary had listed an Ohio address as his home when arrested in March.

WhatsUpNewp had contacted Neary, asking him if he was a resident of Rhode Island and if he had registered as a Democrat. He never responded.

In his opening salvoes he questioned General Treasurer Seth Magaziner’s campaign finances. Magaziner is among six Democrats who remain in the race to replace current U.S. Rep. James Langevin, who is not running for reelection.

The other Democratic candidates, besides Magaziner, are Omar Bah, Joy Fox, Cameron Moquin, Sarah Morgenthau and David Segal.

Running on the Republican side are former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung and former state Representative. Bob Lancia.