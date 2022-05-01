This week, May 1-7, is National Small Business Week, celebrated by the Small Business Administration, with virtual seminars and various programs under the banner of “Building a Better America through Entrepreneurship.”
Here’s some of what the SBA is offering:
“Building a Better America Through Entrepreneurship,” kicks off on Monday, May 2. During the Virtual Summit, business owners will also be able to join forums to get advice and connect with industry experts, be introduced to tools and federal resources, and get critical information needed to seize new opportunities, help strengthen our supply chains, and deliver the products and services Americans depend on
- Important EIDL Deadlines: As of January 1, 2022, the SBA is not able to accept applications for new COVID EIDL loans or advances. The deadline to request a loan increase or reconsideration is May 6, 2022. The COVID-19 EIDL portal (covid19relief1.sba.gov, also known as the “RAPID portal”) will close on May 16, 2022. Borrowers should download their loan documents from the portal prior to this date.
- The application period is now open for T.H.R.I.V.E. Emerging Leaders Reimagined (https://sbathrive.com/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery), a free executive-level training series intended to give ambitious small business leaders a challenging opportunity to accelerate their growth through targeted training led by motivating leaders in small business development. The program allows participants to work with a network of experienced subject matter experts in core business topics. The new format also promotes an eco-system of business connections among business peers, government leaders, and the financial community.
- The SBA is seeking public comments on a proposed rule that would revise the employee-based small business size standards for businesses in nine North American Industrial Classification System sectors. The proposed changes in sectors including manufacturing and transportation, will enable more mid-sized businesses to regain small business status and allow current small businesses to retain small business status for a longer period, thereby allowing them to benefit from SBA’s procurement and loan programs.
- SBA is seeking nominations for the Tibbetts Awards (https://tibbettsawards.com) now through May 4. This year’s awards will honor the 40th anniversary of the Small Business Innovation Research program being signed into law. The Tibbetts Awards are presented to small businesses and organizations that are judged to exemplify the spirit and mission of America’s Seed Fund (https://www.sbir.gov), the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs. The awards are named for Roland Tibbetts, the National Science Foundation program manager who is acknowledged as the founder of the Small Business Innovation Research program. Nominate a business or organization today!
- Join SBA and Public Private Strategies Institute for a series of bi-weekly webinars (https://publicprivatestrategies.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yM7HCF9gRqesBh8U6KgF4Q?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery) to learn about programs and services to help you grow your business. The next webinar is scheduled for Wednesday, May 11 at 2:00 p.m. ET.