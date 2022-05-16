MVYRADIO announced today that it has awarded the latest round of quarterly ‘Business Diversity Initiative’ grants.



This round of grantees includes the local businesses: Nomadic Travel Company in Harwich; Sangha New Bedford and Yoga On The Vine in Edgartown. These businesses will each receive a total of sixty underwriting messages on MVYRADIO to be used in the next three months to inform the public about their business. The flight of 15-second messages is valued at $1200 for each grantee. So far, MVYRADIO has donated $10,800 worth of airtime to this initiative.



MVYRADIO’s Business Diversity Initiative was created to offer underwriting messages to traditionally under-served business owners, including businesses that are owned by women, those who identify as black, indigenous or people of color, immigrants, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, as well as members of the LGBTQIA+ community, the disability community, and veterans.

“It’s important for local public radio stations to be a voice for a diverse array of listeners, community members and clients,” said Tristan Israel, MVYRADIO Board member and Chair of the Diversity Committee. “This is our third round of grants and we are so pleased to help local minority-owned businesses be able to tell their unique story to our MVYRADIO listenership.”



This quarter’s grantees include:

Nomadic Travel Company: A woman owned business, located in Harwich, offering unique and personalized vacations.

Sangha New Bedford: An LGBTQIA+ owned business, a 2500 sq. ft. yoga and healing arts community located in the historic downtown New Bedford district. Offering an inclusive, accessible and healing yoga community.

Yoga On The Vine: A woman owned yoga center in Edgartown and Falmouth, offering “yoga for every body.”



Applications for the next round of grants has already opened. The deadline is June 30, 2022, with grants awarded in early July. The application and more information on the program can be found at www.mvyradio.org/diversity.