The MV Concert Series has added new shows by Grammy winners, soul icons, folk legends and some of the top artists touring the country. The new additions to an already thrilling summer lineup include Grammy half of farmers Blind Boys of Alabama and Don McLean as well as Grammy winner Ani DiFranco. All of the shows of the MV Concert Series will be played at Loft in Oak Bluffs, the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center (MVPAC) also in Oak Bluffs and The Old Whaling Church in Edgartown. Fans can get early access to tickets for all MV Concert Series shows by becoming a member at MVConcertSeries.com. Tickets are on sale now for all shows.

“The MV Concert Series is all about keeping live, alive,” said Adam Epstein, Creator of the MV Concert Series. “With the help of our members, we will continue to revitalize the live music scene on the Island and once again turn it into a vibrant live music mecca for the Northeast. We want the island to be the place to stop for every major band working their way through New England.”

The new shows added to the MV Concert Series include: Dustbowl Revival (Loft 6/24), Corey Rodrigues (Loft 7/13), The New Motiff (Loft 7/24), Lespecial (Loft 7/28), Ani DiFranco (MVPAC 7/31), Adam Ezra Group (Loft 8/4), Ryan Montbleau + The Ghost of Paul Revere (Loft 8/17), Don McLean (MVPAC 8/20), and Blind Boys of Alabama (MVPAC 8/21).

Other shows scheduled for the Martha’s Vineyard Concert Series include: Preservation Hall Jazz Band (MVPAC 7/3), Neighbor (Loft 7/3), Dalton and the Sheriffs (Loft 7/6, 7/12, 7/19, 8/9, 8/15), Crooked Coast (Loft 7/7), Bearly Dead (Loft 7/14), Paula Poundstone (MVPAC 7/16), Cautious Clay (Loft 7/17), Deer Tick (Loft 7/20), Brett Dennen (Loft 7/21), Sierra Hull/Della Mae (Loft 7/26), Graham Nash (Old Whaling Church 7/27), David Bromberg (Loft 8/1), Ruston Kelly (Loft 8/2), Tom Rush (Loft 8/10), Livingston Taylor (Old Whaling Church 8/11), Andy Frasco & The U.N. (Loft 8/14), Ladysmith Black Mambazo (MVPAC 8/16), Bumpin Uglies (Loft 8/21), Indigo Girls (MVPAC 8/23), Low Cut Connie (Loft 8/24), RIPE (Loft 8/26), Sammy Rae & the Friends/Neighbor (Loft 8/27), Guster (Loft 8/28). The entire lineup can be found at MVConcertSeries.com.

Fans looking to get the most out of the MV Concert Series can become members of the Friends of MV Concerts. There will be three different levels of support, each with unique perks. The Star level is $1,250 and comes with early access to purchase tickets five days before the general public. Star members also get a 10% discount on all tickets, exclusive seating, name recognition on each show’s playbill, MV Concert Series merch, a pair of complimentary tickets to an MV Concert Series show, and first access to Beach Road Weekend Music Festival tickets. The Elite level is $500 and provides members with access to tickets three days before the public as well as a 10% discount on all tickets, exclusive seating, and first access to Beach Road Weekend Music Festival tickets. The Insider level is $100 and provides access to tickets two days before the public and first access to Beach Road Weekend Music Festival tickets. Proceeds from the membership program support the Friends of MV Concert, a nonprofit which helps fund local music on the Vineyard. Anyone can sign up at MVConcertSeries.com.

MV Concert Series is committed to highlighting local businesses on the island. Fine Fettle and Island Time have both signed on to be the official cannabis partner of MV Concert Series 2022.