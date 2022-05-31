Music on the Hill invites audiences to share six chamber music concerts as summer begins. Masterworks by Brahms and Beethoven are performed with less familiar, undiscovered music, including commissions and local premieres.

The ensemble of 21 artists includes many musicians born and raised in Rhode Island, and three featured composers were born in the Ocean State.

Highlights:

· East Coast premieres: Anthony R. Green’s Baldwin Sonata, commissioned by pianist Jason Hardink; Ayanna Woods’ Bloom Balloon

· Northeast premiere: Edith Hemenway’s A Child’s Garden, Six Poems by Robert Louis Stevenson

· Diana McVey and Mary Phillips sing Broadway favorites, such as “I Could Have Danced All Night”, “Not While I’m Around”, and “Someone to Watch Over Me”

Anthony Trionfo Peter Ferry Ayanna Woods Jason Hardink Antony R Green. Photo Credit: Colin Conces

MUSIC ON THE HILL: 2022 Music Festival

MOVING VOICES

Wednesday, June 1, 7:00 pm

First Baptist Church, 30 Peirce Street, East Greenwich

Chamber music of Rossini, Hill, Wallen, Foote and Masso, for strings, flute, French horn and mezzo-soprano

Lori Phillips, mezzo-soprano; Anthony Trionfo, flute; Kevin Owen, French Horn; Anton Miller and Amy Sims, violins; Rita Porfiris, viola; Elisa Kohanski and Trevor Handy, cellos; John M. Pellegrino, bass

TRIO TIME

Friday, June 3, 7:00 pm

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce Street, East Greenwich

Chamber music trios by Brahms, Kolm, and Schulhoff, for flute, clarinet, and strings

Anthony Trionfo, flute; Rita Porfiris, viola, John M. Pellegrino, bass; and IonSound Project: Kathleen Costello, clarinet; Elisa Kohanski, cello; Jack Kurutz, piano

A GREAT DAY FOR SINGING

Saturday, June 4, 2:00 pm

St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Ave, North Providence

“I Could Have Danced All Night” and other favorite show tunes by Rodgers & Hart, Bernstein, Sondheim, Porter, Gershwin, and Lerner & Loewe, with chamber music by Rachmaninoff and Klughardt for strings, oboe and piano

Diana McVey, soprano; Mary Phillips, mezzo-soprano; Bonnie Anderson, piano; Margaret Butler, oboe; Rita Porfiris, viola; Trevor Handy, cello

INSPIRATIONS

Tuesday, June 7, 7:00 pm

Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 237 Garden Hills Drive, Cranston

Trios by Beethoven and Fabregas, with two new pieces for vibraphone

Peter Ferry, vibraphone; IonSound Trio: Kathleen Costello, clarinet; Elisa Kohanski, cello; Jack Kurutz, piano

RHODE ISLAND COMPOSERS

Thursday, June 9, 7:00 pm

Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 237 Garden Hills Drive, Cranston

Edith Hemenway’s A Child’s Garden, Six Poems by Robert Louis Stevenson (Northeast premiere) and Anthony R. Green’s The Baldwin Sonata (East Coast premiere)

Diana McVey, soprano; Kathleen Costello, clarinet; Jason Hardink, piano

VIOLIN VIRTUOSITY Sunday, June 12, 3:00 pm

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce Street, East Greenwich

Brahms’ Violin Sonata No. 3 and more

Anton Miller, solo violin; Amy Sims, Kyra Davies, violins; Rita Porfiris, viola; Trevor Handy, cello; John M. Pellegrino, bass; Jason Hardink, piano

Tickets are just $25 at the door (cash & checks only) and free for students with I.D. The one-hour concerts are performed without intermission. Masks are required for all. For information and tickets, visit www.musiconthehillri.org.

Please check www.musiconthehillRI.org for updates.

About Music on the Hill:

Since 2008, Music on the Hill has welcomed thousands of chamber music lovers to concerts across Rhode Island, from our hometown of East Greenwich to Providence, Warwick, Cranston, Jamestown, Wickford, Westerly and more. Our ensemble includes professional musicians native to Rhode Island with international careers, as well as their friends and colleagues who have come to see Rhode Island as their home away from home, with many returning to the Ocean State each summer. Music on the Hill’s adventurous programs combine highlights of chamber music repertoire with less familiar gems. Concerts are offered in intimate venues where the audience sits up close to the action. Musicians play in a variety of ensembles in multiple concerts through the festival. Music on the Hill’s festival is made possible by support from The Carter Family Charitable Trust, The Aaron Roitman Fund for Chamber Music, and Rhode Island State Council on the Arts, through the Rhode Island Culture, Humanities, and Arts Recovery Grant (RI CHARG) program. This program was made possible thanks to the National Endowment for the Arts via funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.