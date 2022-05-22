My name is David Reise and I am asking for your support in re-election to the position of moderator of the Portsmouth Water and Fire District. I value the water system we have now and will maintain the quality and supply of water at a fair value into the future. I have learned and gained in both knowledge and experience during my first term. I hope to continue in the future as new needs and challenges must be met.

I am a lifetime Portsmouth resident of over 65 years. I offer experience in knowing the history of the water system. As a young boy, I observed the installation of the water system. I believe historical, practical and technical knowledge is important when making the decisions that affect the water supply of the residents of Portsmouth.

I have a degree from Northeastern University in mechanical engineering, with a major in thermo fluid dynamics. I have 36 years of work experience with the department of the Navy as a senior lead engineer for fleet support, design, experimental testing and analysis.

I will support and work to maintain the efficient supply of water to Portsmouth at a reasonable cost to residents. I ask for your support. Voting will be held at the office of the Portsmouth Water and Fire District, 1944 E. Main Road on June 8, 2022 starting at 7am

David Reise, Portsmouth