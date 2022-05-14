The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) today awarded Newport-based Lang Pharma Nutrition, Inc. a 2021 MSC US Ocean Champion Award for their continued dedication to ocean health and outstanding efforts beyond MSC’s sustainability standards.

Lang Pharma Nutrition is a full-service private label and corporate brand manufacturer owned by Aker BioMarine, a global biotech innovator dedicated to improving human and planetary health. By providing certified sustainable supplements to their customers in the private label sector for many years, Lang joins three other MSC commercial or fishery partners named 2021 MSC US Ocean Champions.

Eric Critchlow, MSC US program director, said “Lang’s leadership on sourcing certified sustainable krill and fish oil, and making it easy for their retail partners and customers to make a smart choice for both their health and ocean health is inspiring. We are proud to present Lang Pharma Nutrition, Inc. the MSC US Ocean Champion Award as recognition of their hard work and dedication.”

The MSC US Ocean Champion Award is an annual award that was established in 2017 to reward fisheries and companies engaged in the MSC program who demonstrate continued leadership on sustainability above and beyond the MSC fisheries or Chain of Custody standards. Past honorees include Sam’s Club and Whole Foods Market, among others. Awardees are selected based on their demonstrated leadership and the ability to spark positive change within the industry. The custom glass award featuring a wave is handmade in downtown Seattle, WA.

Lang Pharma Nutrition, Inc. has always been committed to practices that will support the sustainability of our oceans into the future. Lang currently provides over 70 MSC-certified items to major retailers around the world. Combined, these products are now proudly featured with the MSC blue fish label in more than 36,000 stores nationwide.

“At Lang Pharma Nutrition, our mission is to create innovative, science based dietary supplement and pharma nutrition products which provide outstanding value for our customers and have a meaningful health impact on consumers,” said Seth French, CEO of Lang Pharma Nutrition. “Equally important to that is the impact of the oceans and our planet. Sustainable sourcing is a must for planetary health, and a growing priority for consumers.”

“At Aker BioMarine, sustainability is at the core of everything we do and it’s important that we continue to work methodically and sustainably over time to ensure that we are using this resource responsibly,” said Matts Johansen, CEO, Aker BioMarine. “As a company, we are raising the bar for the industry, forging a new and more planet-friendly path, tackling challenges, embracing technology, and making more sustainable choices than ever before and this MSC 2021 US Ocean Champion is validation of it all.”

The ocean feeds billions of people and provides 80% of the world’s biodiversity. As a unique and diverse system, the ocean plays a critical role in the world’s future and it’s essential that we protect it. A report by the UN Food & Agriculture Organization (UNFAO) shows that sustainable fisheries are more productive and resilient to change[1], and the UN Environment Program reports that sustainable fishing protects ocean biodiversity[2]. 64% of Americans want retailers’ and brands’ claims about sustainability and the environment to be clearly labeled by an independent organization, such as the MSC. Lang Pharma Nutrition, Inc.’s leadership, in sourcing certified sustainable Omega 3 supplements, is testament to their hard work and dedication to ensuring healthy marine life for generations to come.