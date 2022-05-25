PROVIDENCE, RI – In accordance with a proclamation from President Joseph R. Biden, Governor Dan McKee has directed U.S. and Rhode Island flags to be flown at half-staff at all state facilities and buildings.

The flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on May 28, 2022 “in memory of the victims of the senseless acts of violence at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas”.

“We are sickened and heartbroken for the victims of yesterday’s tragic shooting in Texas,” said Governor Dan McKee. “These lives were senselessly taken. Our nation must come together and do everything we can to end these horrific acts of violence in our schools and our communities. Enough is enough.”

McKee also asks Rhode Islanders to lower their flags as a sign of respect.

This post was originally published on this site