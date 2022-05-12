In accordance with a proclamation from President Joseph Biden, Governor Dan McKee has directed U.S. and Rhode Island flags to be flown at half-staff at all state facilities and buildings.

The flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on May 16, 2022 in memory of the 1 million American lives lost to COVID-19 and the loved ones left behind.

“Today, we pause to reflect on a tragic milestone — 1 million American lives have been lost to COVID-19. Susan and I are keeping everyone who has lost a loved one to this virus in our hearts. COVID-19 has challenged us in so many ways, but the American people and the people of Rhode Island have shown great compassion and immense resilience, together. As we honor the memory of those we have lost, let us recommit to protecting ourselves and those around us by getting vaccinated and boosted.”

McKee also asks Rhode Islanders to lower their flags as a sign of respect.

