Four Hearts Foundation, a 501(c)3 Nonprofit Organization founded by Kateri Chappell Buerman and Laurel Handel Polselli, is on a mission to rebuild the Turnpike Avenue Playground in Portsmouth.

Polselli noted that “Rebuilding the playground is about giving our children and community a place to play, grow and come together”. Many Portsmouth residents may recall the wooden castle playground that used to stand on Turnpike Avenue. Many residents have responded by sharing the wonderful memories they had here.

“Our goal is to bring this back to Portsmouth and create a place where our children and community members can create their own wonderful memories,” Buerman adds. The duo states that the specifically added castle type peaks to the design to bring back a little of that nostalgic playground we all loved. That playground was built as a labor of love by town and community members… We are doing the same here, version 2.0. And that is pretty special.” Buerman states.

Buerman and Polselli have been working directly with Meghan O’Brien from O’Brien and Sons in order to design their version of a bigger, better, safer and all inclusive of ages and ability playground.

Polselli and Buerman says that they met with town officials, city council members, the Parks and Recreation department and Public Works at the playground, in order to learn their limitations and the regulations of the playground in terms of layout and safety protocols. After learning they had support from the town, Four Hearts Foundation was born. Maybe you guessed it, the four hearts represent their four children.

Keeping in mind the current footprint they have to work within, the mothers say that they drew up a specific wishlist of features and items to include, after visiting nearly every playground in the state and then some. Some of the wish list includes: having the playground fully fenced in, a zip line, track, musical elements, age appropriate play areas (challenging and fun), handicap accessible swings and ramps. Even the colors of the playground are thoughtfully being chosen.

They chose to have a soft/spongy ground as opposed to mulch. Mulch is messy, floods and requires maintenance. Their goal is to use the best materials in order to keep maintenance down.

“We hope to have money left over in order to improve the t-ball field. We imagine benches, a new shed for storage and added shade and seating for the parents and onlookers. This is a place for all of Portsmouth, no matter your age, to come and enjoy.” Polselli adds.

Upon receiving unanimous approval from the town hall council on Monday, April 25th, they are officially ready to hit the ground running. The duo state they are so thankful for any way you are able to donate or contribute. This playground will be entirely built on donations and every little bit counts, says Polselli and Buerman!

WAYS TO GET INVOLVED AND/OR DONATE:

Four Hearts Foundation Events and Fundraisers:

OPEN PLAY at The Common Fence Community Center, ages 0-5, Wednesdays through May, 10:15am-noon, $5 entry.

SHOP FOR A CAUSE, May 12th, 5pm-8pm (free entry) at The Newport Car Museum. Raffles, live music, complimentary food and beverages. The museum and Newport Indoor Golf will be open to enjoy!

GIGGLES FOR LITTLES Comedy Show, at The Common Fence Community Center {June 11th, details to be announced}

DONATE HERE: https://gofund.me/d4513a7a

Follow Four Hearts Foundation on Instagram and Facebook for updates – @FourHearts_Foundation.

For questions, comments or to reach out in order to get involved or volunteer, email fourheartsfoundation4@gmail.com.