South County legislator Dennis Algiere to retire

State Senate Minority Leader Dennis Algiere, R-Dist. 38, (Westerly, Charlestown and South Kingstown) is not seeking re-election, according to the Republican Party.

Algiere, who has served in the Senate for 30 years, will not seek re-election in November, according to a statement issued by the state GOP.

The GOP released a statement, saying Algiere “set the foundation for senate Republicans and has led the caucus tirelessly.

The only announced candidate for the seat is progressive Michael Niemeyer, who reported a campaign fund balance of $8,225 for the first quarter of 2022.

There is widespread speculation in Westerly that Town Councilman Caswell Cooke, who is term limited on the council this year, is a likely Senate candidate, Cooke has been closely associated with Gov. Dan McKee, and in the past has said he’d be interested in running for the legislature.

Magaziner Endorsed by United Auto Workers

General Treasurer and congressional candidate Seth Magaziner received another in a long-line of union endorsements.

The United Auto Workers Region 9A, representing Rhode Islanders who work at Electric Boat Groton, Bally’s Casino in Tiverton, Foxwoods Casino, and Stellantis Mopar in Framingham, MA, has endorsed Magaziner.

“We are proud to endorse Seth who has spent the last seven years focused on creating good-paying jobs and fighting for working people,” said UAW Local 7770 President Cathy Rayner. “Seth shares our commitment to expanding economic opportunity and speaking out on issues of social justice- we know he will fight for workers in Congress.”



NEA RI Recommends Magaziner, Cicilline for Congress

The National Education Association Rhode Island Political Action Committee for Education (NEARI-PACE) voted to recommend for endorsement David Cicilline for the First Congressional District and General Treasurer Seth Magaziner for the Second Congressional District.

The NEARI-PACE recommendations will now be brought by NEARI President Larry Purtill to the May 12 national meeting of the NEA Fund for Children and Public Education Political Action Committee of the National Education Association in Washington, D.C.

“After careful deliberation, the committee recommended Seth Magaziner based on our previous support for his work, his strong advocacy for our issues, and his strength as the candidate best positioned to continue the decades-long work of Congressman Langevin,” said Purtill.

Congressman James Langevin announced earlier this year that he will retire from his position at the end of this term.

LCV Action Fund endorses Magaziner for Congress

The League of Conservation Voters (LCV) Action Fund, which works to elect pro-environment candidates, has endorsed Seth Magaziner for election to the U.S. House of Representatives from Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District.

“Seth Magaziner has the proven track record of working to grow our clean energy economy and fighting for the solutions we need to combat the climate crisis,” said LCV Action Fund Senior Vice President of Government Affairs Tiernan Sittenfeld. “We are thrilled to endorse his campaign for Congress because we know he will continue to stand up for our environment and democracy and be a strong voice in Congress for clean energy, justice, and jobs.”

Two leading Progressive Groups endorse David Segal for Congress

Both the Progressive Change Campaign Committee (PCCC) and Way to Lead PAC announced their support of David Segal for Congress.

Segal, a former member of the Rhode Island House of Representatives and former Providence City Councilman, is one of several Democrats running to replace Langevin.



The PCCC is a progressive grassroots campaign organization with more than one million members. They have advanced policy priorities such as Medicare for All, debt-free college, expanding social security, and financial reforms that reign in Wall Street.



“David Segal is a nationally recognized progressive who co-founded Demand Progress,” the PCCC said in a statement. “He has a history of building broad coalitions by forging agreement on bold populist anti-corruption and anti-monopoly policies, including holding Big Tech accountable.”



“Our rights – and the future of our democracy – are on the ballot this cycle,” said Leah Hunt-Hendrix, Way to Lead PAC senior advisor. “David Segal is a true leader, who has spent his life fighting for the public good. Our mission between now and election day is to close the enthusiasm gap by providing voters something to vote for.”