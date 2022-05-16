Nellie Gorbea wins EMILY’s List endorsement;

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea has won the endorsement of EMILY’s List, among 11 gubernatorial candidates to receive the organization’s endorsement.

“EMILY’s List is backing Nellie Gorbea in the race for governor of Rhode Island because she’s a proven leader and a tireless advocate for reproductive rights,” the organization said.

Gorbea is in a tough Democratic primary election, in which she’s challenging incumbent Gov. Dan McKee, former CVS executive Helena Buonanno Foulkes, former Secretary of State Matt Brown, and Dr. Luis Daniel Munoz, a community activist. Ashley Kalus and Rey Herrera are running in the Republican gubernatorial primary election.

All gubernatorial candidates endorsed by EMILY’s List are Democrats and include incumbents Kathy Hochul of New York, Laura Kelly of Kansas, Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico, Janet Mills of Maine, and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan. Also endorsed for governor were Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, former Georgia State Rep. Stacey Abrams, former Oregon state Rep. Tina Kotel, and former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley in Ohio.

Helena Buonanno Foulkes Launches First TV Ad

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Helena Buonanno Foulkes begins her TV campaign tomorrow (May 17) with a 60-second spot titled “Big Things,” which outlines her ties to Rhode Island, family, and 25 years at CVS.

It also directs viewers to her website to learn about her programs that address a variety of issues, including women’s reproductive rights, affordable housing, education, and more.

Foulkes is the best funded of all gubernatorial candidates, Democrats and Republicans, reporting a campaign fund balance of more than $1.5 million at the end of the first quarter of this year.

The Democratic primary is some four months away. Besides Foulkes, four other Democrats are vying for the party’s nomination – Gov. Dan McKee, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, former Secretary of State Matt Brown, and Dr. Luis Daniel Munoz, a community activist.