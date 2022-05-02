PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management’s (DEM) Division of Fish and Wildlife will hold a public hearing May 10 to discuss the proposed 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 hunting and trapping seasons and bag limits.

What: Public hearing on 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 hunting and trapping seasons and bag limits.

When: Tuesday, May 10, at 7 PM.

Where: The Foundry, 235 Promenade Street, Room 300, Providence, 02908.

Interested parties may present comments concerning the draft regulations at the hearing or submit written comments by emailing Ashley Schipritt or calling 401-423-1928 by 4 PM May 17, 2022. Copies of the draft regulations also can be provided prior to the workshop.

