Everyday, nurses go to work facing unknown challenges. Despite the unpredictability of their jobs, nurses are accustomed to dealing with the unexpected – but even the most seasoned nurses likely weren’t expecting to face a pandemic in addition to their daily duties. That’s why Cox Communications decided to enlist the support of the community to recognize deserving nurses with a $1,000 prize for the many ways they improve the lives of everyone around them in concert with National Nurses Day, which takes place on May 6.

The request for nominations was put out over Facebook in a heavily socialized campaign, which yielded well over 150 responses. With no shortage of deserving candidates, Cox identified winners in each of its northeast footprint states of Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Ohio. The winners all shared many qualities, including selfless commitment to community; longstanding tenure in their roles with outstanding track records; and the ability to change lives for the better, every step of the way.

In Rhode Island, Cox recognized the following nurses: Casey B., Providence VA Medical Center; Patricia B., Newport Hospital; Nichole P., Bradley Hospital; Hannah H., Whelan Elementary School; and Kathryn S., Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

Each winner will receive a $1,000 award and a $500 donation made in their name to the nonprofit of their choosing. Winners were informed via Zoom meeting that they had been nominated by a peer and selected by a jury from among a large pool of contestants.

“Nurses are the people you count on for some of life’s most emotional moments,” said Ross Nelson, senior vice president and region manager, Cox Communications. “As someone with nurses in my own family, I know personally how committed they are to their work and being there when our health is changing, or a life-altering event like the birth of a new child is upon us. We at Cox were thrilled to create this campaign and celebrate nurses everywhere in recognition of National Nurses Day.”