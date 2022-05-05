The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of May 4 reached 996,145 COVID-19-related deaths and 81.5 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.2% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 45.9% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to May 3, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#5. Bristol County, RI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 173 (84 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,724 (13,925 total cases)

— 14.2% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 349 (169 total deaths)

— 4.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.9% (38,253 fully vaccinated)

#4. Providence County, RI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 202 (1,293 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,221 (225,037 total cases)

— 5.3% more cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 396 (2,527 total deaths)

— 18.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.7% (451,787 fully vaccinated)

#3. Kent County, RI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 211 (347 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,252 (49,702 total cases)

— 9.6% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (513 total deaths)

— 6.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.5% (128,955 fully vaccinated)

#2. Newport County, RI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 235 (193 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,087 (20,592 total cases)

— 25.0% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 110 (90 total deaths)

— 67.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.3% (61,821 fully vaccinated)

#1. Washington County, RI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 270 (339 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,545 (33,335 total cases)

— 20.7% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 178 (224 total deaths)

— 46.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.4% (98,476 fully vaccinated)