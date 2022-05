The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of May 11 reached 998,305 COVID-19-related deaths and 82.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.3% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 46.1% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Massachusetts using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to May 10, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#14. Plymouth County, MA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 214 (1,114 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,864 (119,169 total cases)

— 11.9% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 323 (1,681 total deaths)

— 9.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.4% (366,807 fully vaccinated)

#13. Bristol County, MA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 220 (1,246 new cases, +24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,217 (153,837 total cases)

— 4.9% more cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 381 (2,154 total deaths)

— 29.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.1% (373,844 fully vaccinated)

#12. Dukes County, MA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 237 (41 new cases, +41% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,482 (3,550 total cases)

— 21.1% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)

— 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

#11. Nantucket County, MA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 246 (28 new cases, +56% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,424 (3,468 total cases)

— 17.2% more cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 140 (16 total deaths)

— 52.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

#10. Franklin County, MA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 252 (177 new cases, +16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,067 (11,276 total cases)

— 38.1% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 197 (138 total deaths)

— 33.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.7% (48,180 fully vaccinated)

#9. Worcester County, MA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 278 (2,306 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,051 (199,773 total cases)

— 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (2,591 total deaths)

— 5.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.4% (584,544 fully vaccinated)

#8. Essex County, MA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 284 (2,241 new cases, +26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,936 (212,536 total cases)

— 3.8% more cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 348 (2,748 total deaths)

— 18.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.5% (587,560 fully vaccinated)

#7. Norfolk County, MA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 309 (2,181 new cases, +27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,726 (139,419 total cases)

— 24.0% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 268 (1,897 total deaths)

— 9.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.4% (561,006 fully vaccinated)

#6. Hampden County, MA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 319 (1,486 new cases, +23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,526 (137,700 total cases)

— 13.7% more cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 386 (1,802 total deaths)

— 30.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.1% (308,492 fully vaccinated)

#5. Barnstable County, MA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 367 (781 new cases, +64% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,423 (37,110 total cases)

— 32.9% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (582 total deaths)

— 7.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

#4. Middlesex County, MA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 371 (5,972 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,576 (347,746 total cases)

— 16.9% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (3,988 total deaths)

— 16.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.9% (1,286,976 fully vaccinated)

#3. Suffolk County, MA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 419 (3,368 new cases, +15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,830 (223,727 total cases)

— 7.2% more cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 249 (2,001 total deaths)

— 15.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.6% (591,548 fully vaccinated)

#2. Hampshire County, MA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 466 (749 new cases, +34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,783 (30,208 total cases)

— 27.6% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (356 total deaths)

— 25.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.2% (108,117 fully vaccinated)

#1. Berkshire County, MA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 660 (825 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,478 (25,586 total cases)

— 21.1% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (377 total deaths)

— 2.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.1% (73,822 fully vaccinated)