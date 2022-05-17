It was a party in Providence Monday night when Tori Amos brought her tour to The Vets on May 16. The alt-rock artist, whose career goes back to the early 1990s, is celebrating the 30th anniversary of her groundbreaking debut album Little Earthquakes.

Amos covered material from throughout her career, including some of her biggest hits opener “Crucify,” “A Sorta Fairytale,” and “Cornflake Girl.” She also covered several from her 2021 release Ocean to Ocean.

WUN photographer Rick Farrell was there are shares these photos.

Tori Amos (Photo: Rick Farrell) Tori Amos (Photo: Rick Farrell) Tori Amos (Photo: Rick Farrell) Tori Amos (Photo: Rick Farrell) Tori Amos (Photo: Rick Farrell) Tori Amos (Photo: Rick Farrell) Tori Amos (Photo: Rick Farrell) Tori Amos (Photo: Rick Farrell) Tori Amos (Photo: Rick Farrell) Tori Amos (Photo: Rick Farrell)