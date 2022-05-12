The City’s Memorial Bench Program is coming to Storer Park.

The City of Newport’s Department of Public Services will be accepting applications for a total of 11 memorial bench sites to complement the extensive improvements recently completed at Storer Park.

The six-foot-long aluminum benches with Ipe wood slats were selected in coordination with the Point Association and are designed to stand up to the area’s coastal environment. Each bench will cost $3,840 to install and will include a 2”x12” engraved memorial plaque.

Nestled in the City’s historic Point neighborhood, construction to rehabilitate Storer Park began in February of 2020 and was completed roughly 9 months later. The park, which features sweeping views of the Newport Bridge, grassy pier, basketball court, and a 1,200-foot harbor walk is one of the City’s most scenic waterfront parks.

Due to the popularity of the park, interest in the program is expected to be robust and residents are encouraged to submit an application or reach out to the Department of Public Services at 401-845-5804 to inquire about availability. Applications will be accepted until June 10, 2022. If the number of applications received by that date exceeds the available eleven bench locations, sponsorship selections will be made via a lottery. Please note that applications are limited to one per household and payment should not be submitted with the application.

To download an application, or for more information about Newport’s Memorial Bench program, please visit www.CityofNewport.com/MemorialBench

Additional memorial bench locations are also available in other parts of the City, including at Miantonomi Park and Braga Park, where a 6-foot bench with concrete legs and Ipe wood slats cost $1,262 to install.