The City of Newport is gearing up for its annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration and is once again turning to the community to help light up Newport Harbor.

Every year, thousands of locals and visitors alike flock to downtown Newport to take in the City’s annual Fourth of July fireworks display.

This year, with COVID restrictions lifted, the City is expecting an especially busy holiday weekend and is asking all to get involved in the celebration by donating to the City’s Fireworks Fund.

“Newport’s Fourth of July fireworks celebration has become one of Rhode Island’s most popular summertime traditions,” said Newport Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano. “But it’s not possible without the support of our community. One of the most gratifying parts of being Mayor is witnessing the generosity of our businesses and residents. Whether it’s $50 or $5,000, every bit helps and we’re asking anyone interested in helping to light up Newport Harbor to please consider making a donation so that we can make this year’s display truly one to remember.”

Originally organized by a small but dedicated group of volunteers, Newport’s annual fireworks display has always been a community-wide effort.

Since 2006, when the City administration first began putting on the display, community support has remained a key ingredient in helping to fund the cost of the display and ensure an exciting experience for the scores of residents and visitors who line the harbor from Goat Island to King Park.

Weather permitting, this year’s display is scheduled to light up the harbor beginning at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Monday, July 4th, with a rain date slated for Tuesday, July 5th.

If you’re interested in making a donation to this year’s fireworks display, please make your donation check payable to the “City of Newport” with a notation of “Fireworks Fund” on the memo line, and mail it to the attention of the Mayor’s Office, 43 Broadway, Newport, R.I. 02840.

More information about the City’s fireworks display can also be found on the City’s website at www.CityofNewport.com/Fireworks.